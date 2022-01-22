Emergency crews are responding to a fire at an auto shop in Scarborough.

Firefighters were dispatched to a building in the area of Warden and Danforth avenues just before 11 p.m. Saturday for a vehicle fire.

Videos and images posted to social media show heavy flames and smoke.

Fire at warden and danforth. Hope all are ok @CP24 pic.twitter.com/4LBL02zB2Q — masi hills (@notachardonnay) January 23, 2022

Toronto police said they located two people injured. There is no immediate word on their condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown.