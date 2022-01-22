Crews battling fire at auto shop in Scarborough
A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Saturday, January 22, 2022 11:35PM EST
Emergency crews are responding to a fire at an auto shop in Scarborough.
Firefighters were dispatched to a building in the area of Warden and Danforth avenues just before 11 p.m. Saturday for a vehicle fire.
Videos and images posted to social media show heavy flames and smoke.
Toronto police said they located two people injured. There is no immediate word on their condition.
The cause of the fire is unknown.