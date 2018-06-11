

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are continuing to search for boater who emergency crews say fell overboard near Bluffers Park in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Officers with the Toronto Police Marine Unit responded to the area at around 9:40 p.m. after receiving a call about a male who had fallen out of a boat.

Toronto Fire Services brought in the William Lyon Mackenzie fireboat to assist in the search and rescue operation.

A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter also conducted a search.

The boater was not located overnight and crews have resumed the search this morning.

Officials have not released the name or age of the missing man and it is not known how the male fell off the vessel.

Emergency crews were also unable to say if the boater was wearing a life jacket.