

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Fire crews are on the scene of a hydro vault fire near the Financial District this morning.

Toronto Fire was first called to the area of King Street, east of Yonge street, after receiving reports about smoke coming from a metal grate.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered that the source of the issue was in an underground hydro vault.

Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said they found possible electrical issues inside the vault.

No injuries have been reported and Toronto Hydro is now on scene investigation the problem.

Streetcars are currently on diversion in the area.