Crews respond to hydro vault fire near Financial District
Fire crews were called to a hydro vault fire near King and Yonge streets. (PHOTO: Darren Weir/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 10:19AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 7, 2018 10:21AM EST
Fire crews are on the scene of a hydro vault fire near the Financial District this morning.
Toronto Fire was first called to the area of King Street, east of Yonge street, after receiving reports about smoke coming from a metal grate.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered that the source of the issue was in an underground hydro vault.
Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said they found possible electrical issues inside the vault.
No injuries have been reported and Toronto Hydro is now on scene investigation the problem.
Streetcars are currently on diversion in the area.