Crews are currently at the scene of a three-alarm fire at a high-rise building in the Thorncliffe Park area.

Toronto Fire received a call about a fire at the highrise at 11:18 a.m. They said the fire started in an electrical utility room on the 42nd floor and smoke then spread to several floors above.

Police said there were reports of smoke in the building’s hallway.

Toronto Paramedic Services said one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Road closures are in effect around the building as crews deal with the fire.