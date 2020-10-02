The Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in early 2022 without one of its key stations, according to a new plan pitched by the group building the transit project.

Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the consortium responsible for the construction of the $5.3 billion project, is considering a phased opening of the LRT that would see operations on most of the line begin by the end of February 2022, according to The Toronto Star, which first published news of the new plan.

As part of the phased plan, Eglinton Station would reportedly not be ready to open until September 2022.

Crosslinx spokesperson Kristin Jenkins told CP24 on Friday that the plan has been proposed to Metrolinx but the two sides have not yet reached an agreement on how to proceed or when the line will be ready to open.

The development comes after Metrolinx confirmed earlier this year that the project has fallen behind schedule.

The 19-kilometre rapid transit line was scheduled to be completed by September 2021 but Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster previously said delays have pushed back the opening until sometime in 2022.

A firm date for opening was not provided at that time.

A number of issues contributed to the delay, Verster said, including delays with confirming design work packages and a "defect" that was discovered under Eglinton Station.

"Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario are not making any precise predictions of the project completion date at this point, simply because CTS must prove to us that they can achieve the new production rates they say they can achieve. It is important to note that the project remains within budget,” Verster said in February.

“We will keep the public apprised on a consistent basis over the next two years on how work is progressing.”