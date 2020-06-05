

Kerrisa Wilson, CP24.com





A large crowd of new drivers gathered outside the Service Ontario centre at Toronto’s College Park this morning waiting to write their driver’s license test.

The centre, at 777 Bay Street, is the only location across the province open for drivers to write their level one (G1) test amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Drive Test centres in Ontario, which typically handle most testing and licensing, have been shut down since the pandemic started in March.

Joshua Tuoootte from Warsaw, Ont. got in line at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to write his motorcycle license test (M1).

Tuoootte was lucky enough to receive a ticket for an appointment today before the centre cut off the line.

“My buddy was actually turned away,” said Tuoootte. He came with me and we camped out all night and he got turned away right after I got my ticket.”

Many businesses and services have been closed for more than 2 months due to provincial emergency orders requiring them to shut down to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Brian Patterson from the Ontario Safety League tells CP24 the Service Ontario centre should also close its doors as it’s not essential for people to get their G1 or M1 right now.

“This looks like an error in judgement,” Patterson said. “One location open across the province, no social distancing, no access to bathrooms, people here for 10 or 12 hours. It’s time for the health inspector for Toronto to get here and shut this down.”

Service Ontario’s website says due to higher than normal wait times the College Park location will not accept requests for written tests after 12:15 p.m.

It also states the cut off time could be sooner depending on the volume of requests.