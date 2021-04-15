The Ford government is considering a number of new public health restrictions ahead of the release of new modelling which will warn that up to three-quarters of the province’s ICU beds could be occupied by COVID-19 patients by the end of next month, multiple sources have told CP24 and CTV News Toronto.

The projections set to be released to the public tomorrow warn that daily case counts could be between 12,000 and 18,000 by the end of May with the number of COVID patients in intensive care units surpassing 1,600 and potentially going as high as 1,800 by then, the sources say.

That would equate to roughly three-quarters of the 2,300 ICU beds that are available in Ontario hospitals on a typical day, leaving little to no capacity to treat other patients with life-threatening conditions or injuries.

Premier Ford’s cabinet is meeting to review the modelling today and a number of new restrictions are believed to be under consideration.

Sources say that cabinet is considering shutting down all construction projects that are not deemed critical infrastructure as well placing new limits on non-essential manufacturing and warehouse businesses and introducing fines for non-essential businesses that refuse to let their employees work from home when they are otherwise able to.

They are also considering prohibiting indoor weddings, funerals and religious services and introducing a provincewide curfew. Sources say that enhanced enforcement powers for police are on the table as well, though it is unclear what that might mean.

It should be noted that all of these proposals have not yet been formally approved and are still being debated by Ford’s cabinet at this hour.

News of the potential new restrictions comes in the wake of Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe telling reporters that the situation in Ontario is now “dire.”

“We are taking the advice of the science table, Public Health Ontario and other experts around what evidence there is around potential effective measures that have not been taken yet, what changes that perhaps could be a benefit and looking at what other jurisdictions have done,” she said during a briefing on Thursday afternoon. “So I understand a variety of options are being considered. But the specifics are not available at this point. Once decisions are made, they will come out.”

Opposition has called for action

Ontario Health Executive Vice President Dr. Chris Simpson told CP24 earlier this week that the province’s healthcare system could accommodate up to 900 COVID patients in intensive care through the halting of elective surgeries and the redirecting of some resources.

But he said that if the number were to exceed that, as warned by the modelling, hospitals may have to turn to the “last resort” of enacting the triage protocol that was developed in January. That protocol says that in a scenario where health resources will be exhausted due to the number of patients, those expected to live 12 months or longer post treatment should be given the greatest amount of care and attention.

In an interview with CTV News Toronto earlier on Thursday, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said that he believes “everything should be on the table,” amid the surging numbers and hospitilizations including “things like temporarily closing down certain parts of the economy or introducing a curfew.”

Yaffe said the government is working to prepare some “potential measures” given the rise in cases but warned that things will likely continue to worsen for at least a few weeks, given the lag in people with COVID-19 arriving in hospital.

She also said that people shouldn't view the situation in Ontario today as an indictment on the effectiveness of the stay-at-home order that went into effect last week.

“It is bad, it is very bad and we need to make it better but it could have been worse,” she said.

Curfew could be considered

The Quebec government has had a curfew in place in Montreal and Laval since the peak of the second wave in January but chose to extend it to 8 p.m. earlier this week, a decision that has been met with several nights of violent protests.

Asked about the idea at Queen’s Park on Thursday afternoon, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones wouldn’t say whether a curfew could be implemented in Ontario but did express concern about the rioting in Montreal.

Meanwhile, in a statement the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said that there is “no evidence” that a curfew would actually slow the transmission of COVID-19.

“There is no evidence that a curfew would help with the public health crisis we are facing. We do know that that a curfew would empower police to stop and question people for no reason,” Cara Zwibel, Director of Fundamental Freedoms for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said. “We should learn from Quebec's experiment with a curfew. There is no evidence it worked in driving down case numbers and what was supposed to be a four-week shock treatment has turned into three months with no end in sight. Let's not go down the same road.”

The province issued a stay-at-home order last week but case counts have continued to climb since then.

In an interview with CP24 earlier on Thursday Dr. Andrew Boozary, who is the executive director of social medicine at the University Health Network, said that the Ford government needs to be doing whatever it can right now to get vaccines out to the neighbourhoods that are “on fire.”

He said that there also continues to be a need for additional supports for essential workers, including paid sick days.

“What we decide not to do will continue to haunt us as it has over the last few weeks,” he warned.

The Ministry of Health reported a record 4,736 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on Thursday morning, along with another 29 deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections has risen by nearly 36 per cent over the last week alone and now stands at 4,200.

With files from Cristina Tenaglia and Colin D’Mello.