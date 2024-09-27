Current, former spy service officials to appear today at foreign interference inquiry
Interim director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Vanessa Lloyd waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security (SECU) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. Current and former officials of Canada's spy agency are slated to appear today at a federal inquiry into foreign interference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 27, 2024 8:21AM EDT
Current and former officials of Canada's spy agency are slated to appear today at a federal inquiry into foreign interference.
Witnesses include Vanessa Lloyd, the interim Canadian Security Intelligence Service director, as well as David Vigneault, who stepped down from the role earlier this year.
Leaks of CSIS information about alleged foreign interference led to pressure on the Liberal government to set up the commission of inquiry.
The inquiry’s latest hearings are looking at the ability of federal agencies to identify and counter foreign meddling.
The commission is examining the practices of various institutions as well as the experiences of diaspora communities.
A final report is due by the end of the year.
