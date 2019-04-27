

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The province’s decision to retroactively reduce funding to public health agencies will put virtually every program provided by or funded by Toronto Public Health “at risk,” Budget Chief Gary Crawford warns.

Crawford made the comment in a statement that was first sent out on Friday night.

He said that by reducing the percentage of funding that it commits to some municipal public health programs retroactive to April 1, the province is leaving the city with the difficult choice of either reopening a budget that was passed in March and making cuts or letting vital Toronto Public Health programs go unfunded.

“I've led the budget process for the last five years to ensure we were delivering value for money at city hall and going line-by-line every year to glean savings and keep taxes low,” he wrote. “From his time at city hall, the Premier knows that this is a long process over many months, and that we simply cannot make these adjustments mid-year, on the fly. If we did apply these public health cuts to other areas of our budget, these cuts would impact not only public health, but potentially other vital services to Torontonians, such as recreation programs, library hours, grass cutting, road re-paving and pedestrian safety initiatives, to name a few.”

City staff have said that the provincial cuts will slash $64 million from Toronto Public Health’s budget in 2019 and a combined $1 billion over the next decade.

While officials with the Tory government have said that the cuts won’t be nearly that deep, Crawford told CP24 on Saturday that there will regardless be “tens of millions that we are going to have to look at trying to replace.”

“The reality is there will be some services that will have to be cut if we have to look at this retroactively,” he said during a community clean up event in Oakridge Park. “There is no pocket of money sitting around anywhere for us to be able to make up the difference and if we are forced to make the difference and open up the budget to look for savings that concerns me.”

Toronto Public Health provides a long list of programming, including disease prevention, immunization monitoring and school nutrition.