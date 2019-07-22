

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 22-year-old cyclist is facing charges after police allege he spat on a driver following an altercation in Vaughan in May.

The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on May 17 at a plaza near Centre Street and New Westminster Drive.

Police say a female driver was travelling through the parking lot behind the plaza when a man on a bicycle started to ride toward her.

The driver honked her horn, police say, to alert the cyclist.

Police say the man proceeded to stop in front of her vehicle, walk to the passenger’s side of the car, and spit in her face.

Investigators also allege that the suspect struck the passenger mirror, causing it to break off.

The cyclist was seen leaving the area westbound on Centre Street.

Police later released an image of the suspect and were able to identify him after receiving tips from the community.

On Sunday, 22-year-old Jason Atis, of Vaughan, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with assault, mischief, and possession of cocaine.

Atis is scheduled to appear in court next month.