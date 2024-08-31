A cyclist has died a week after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Kipling Avenue on the evening of Aug. 24.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was cycling westbound on Burnhamthorpe Road when she was hit by a 28-year-old man driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta in the same direction.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say she died from her injuries on Saturday.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. No charges have been laid so far.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.