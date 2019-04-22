Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Schomberg
Emergency vehicles are shown at the scene of a hit-and-run investigation near Schomberg early Monday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 5:27AM EDT
A 26-year-old male cyclist is dead after a hit-and-run near Schomberg on Sunday night.
The victim was found on Highway 9 between Sideroads 15 and 17 at around 10 p.m., though it is not clear when the hit-and-run actually occurred.
Ontario Provincial Police are currently combing the scene for evidence and are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
