

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 26-year-old male cyclist is dead after a hit-and-run near Schomberg on Sunday night.

The victim was found on Highway 9 between Sideroads 15 and 17 at around 10 p.m., though it is not clear when the hit-and-run actually occurred.

Ontario Provincial Police are currently combing the scene for evidence and are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

More to come….