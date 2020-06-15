CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Cyclist killed in Markham hit-and-run: police
A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 9:14AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 15, 2020 9:29AM EDT
A cyclist has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Markham that failed to remain at the scene, York Regional Police say.
The collision occurred near Carlton Road and Old Ivy Lane, in the area of Highway 7 and Kennedy Road, shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Police say an adult male cyclist was reportedly struck by a car in the area and the driver left the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.
The area is currently closed and York Regional Police's major collision unit will be leading the investigation.