A cyclist has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Markham that failed to remain at the scene, York Regional Police say.

The collision occurred near Carlton Road and Old Ivy Lane, in the area of Highway 7 and Kennedy Road, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police say an adult male cyclist was reportedly struck by a car in the area and the driver left the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

The area is currently closed and York Regional Police's major collision unit will be leading the investigation.