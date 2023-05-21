Cyclist killed in overnight crash in Niagara Falls
A cyclist has died after being struck by a driver late Saturday night in Niagara Falls.
The crash happened at 11:20 p.m. on the Highway 405/Stanley Avenue ramp.
The victim, a 43-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene, the OPP’s Highway Safety Division police said in a tweet.
There is no word on charges or what may have casued the collision.
Burlington OPP is handling the investigation.
The ramp was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.
A cyclist was stuck and killed on the ramp of #Hwy405/Stanley Avenue, Niagara Falla, 11:20 pm, May 20. #BurlingtonOPP investigating. 43 year old male cyclist pronounced deceased at the scene. Ramp has reopened ^ks pic.twitter.com/GqkMZFiIiX— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 21, 2023
More to come. This is a developing story.