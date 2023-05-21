A cyclist has died after being struck by a driver late Saturday night in Niagara Falls.

The crash happened at 11:20 p.m. on the Highway 405/Stanley Avenue ramp.

The victim, a 43-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene, the OPP’s Highway Safety Division police said in a tweet.

There is no word on charges or what may have casued the collision.

Burlington OPP is handling the investigation.

The ramp was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.

More to come. This is a developing story.