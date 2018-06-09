

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male cyclist has succumbed to his injuries in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle and possibly shot in the city’s Little Portugal neighbourhood, police say.

The cyclist was reportedly hit by a vehicle in a small parking lot behind a school near Frankish and Sheridan avenues at around 5:30 p.m.

Following the initial collision, the vehicle hit a tree and three males were then seen exiting and fleeing the scene on foot.

Paramedics tell CP24 that while the incident was first reported as a collision, the victim was found with a possible gunshot wound to his chest.

He was initially transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say that they are investigating the incident as a possible shooting but have not confirmed that detail at this point.

The victim is believed to be a male in his late teens or early 20s, according to paramedics.