Cyclist pronounced dead after being hit by vehicle and possibly shot
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 6:01PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 9, 2018 7:03PM EDT
A male cyclist has succumbed to his injuries in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle and possibly shot in the city’s Little Portugal neighbourhood, police say.
The cyclist was reportedly hit by a vehicle in a small parking lot behind a school near Frankish and Sheridan avenues at around 5:30 p.m.
Following the initial collision, the vehicle hit a tree and three males were then seen exiting and fleeing the scene on foot.
Paramedics tell CP24 that while the incident was first reported as a collision, the victim was found with a possible gunshot wound to his chest.
He was initially transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say that they are investigating the incident as a possible shooting but have not confirmed that detail at this point.
The victim is believed to be a male in his late teens or early 20s, according to paramedics.