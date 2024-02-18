Cyclist rushed to the hospital after being struck by driver near Bayview and DVP access ramp
An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
Published Sunday, February 18, 2024 9:04PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 18, 2024 10:30PM EST
A cyclist has been rushed to the hospital via trauma run after being hit by a driver near Bayview Avenue and the DVP access ramp.
Toronto police said that they attended the area at 8:21 p.m.
Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a female patient between the age of 15 and 20 to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene.
Police are advising drivers to expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.