Cyclist struck by TTC streetcar in Little Portugal: police
A police car is stopped as traffic moves along the street on November 13, 2017. This image is for illustrative purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Published Saturday, April 8, 2023 1:41PM EDT
A cyclist was reportedly hit by a streetcar in Toronto's Little Portugal on Saturday afternoon.
A tweet issued by the Toronto Police Service said the service received a report that a cyclist had been struck by a TTC streetcar at approximately 1:15 p.m. in the area of Dundas and Dufferin streets.
Injuries are unknown at this time. Police are on scene.
The intersection of Dundas and Dufferin has been shut down for investigation, police said.