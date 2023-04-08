A cyclist was reportedly hit by a streetcar in Toronto's Little Portugal on Saturday afternoon.

A tweet issued by the Toronto Police Service said the service received a report that a cyclist had been struck by a TTC streetcar at approximately 1:15 p.m. in the area of Dundas and Dufferin streets.

Injuries are unknown at this time. Police are on scene.

The intersection of Dundas and Dufferin has been shut down for investigation, police said.