

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A cyclist struck by a vehicle in Glen Park has suffered “very serious injuries,” Toronto police say.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was hit in the area of Caledonia Road and Glencairn Avenue at around 5:10 p.m.

The victim has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment via emergency run.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the collision or the vehicle involved.