Toronto police are looking for a cyclist who allegedly punched and kicked a pedestrian in the head in North York last week.

It happened on the overpass at Highway 404 and Sheppard Avenue East Saturday night.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when a number of cyclists approached from behind and demanded he make space.

When the pedestrian stated there was nowhere else to go, police said, one cyclist pushed him to the ground and allegedly punched and kicked him in the head.

The suspect then continued cycling eastbound on Sheppard Avenue East.

It’s unclear what injuries the victim sustained.

Police released images of the suspect on Saturday morning in an effort to identify him.

He’s described by police as being between the ages of 25 and 30, five-foot-10, with a medium build and short black hair and was last seen riding a black bicycle with thick tires.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.