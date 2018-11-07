

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Ontario Cannabis Store says that there has been a data breach involving the shipping information for about 4,500 orders.

In a message sent to customers on Wednesday, the crown corporation said that it was first notified about the breach by Canada Post on Nov. 1.

The OCS said that “limited delivery information” was accessed by an individual through the Canada Post delivery tracking tool. That information included postal codes, the date of delivery, the name or initials of the person who signed for it, the Canada Post tracking number and the OCS reference number for the order.

In a subsequent statement, Canada Post said that it is “confident that the customer who accessed the information only shared it with Canada Post and deleted it without distributing further.”

Canada Post also added that “important fixes” have since been put in place to “prevent any further unauthorized access to customer information.”

“We are pleased that OCS has notified their customers of the issue and will continue to work together to provide customers with assurance that this is being fully addressed,” the statement from Canada Post reads. “We have also notified the Federal Privacy Commissioner and the Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner.”

According to the OCS, the data breach affected about two per cent of the orders that have been made on the site since it launched last month.