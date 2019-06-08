

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man who was found dead at an apartment in the city’s east end earlier this week was the victim of a homicide, police confirm.

Officers were initially called to an apartment in the Jarvis and Queen streets area at around 9:45 a.m. on June 6, where they located a deceased man.

His death was initially only classified as suspicious, however in a news release issued on Saturday police said that the case has now been deemed a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Toronto resident Hassan Gutale.

Police say that Ali was known to frequent the Jarvis and Queen streets area.

They are appealing to anyone with information regarding his activities prior to June 6 to contact investigators.

Police have not commented on the cause of death.