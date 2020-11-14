Police are investigating after a 65-year-old woman was found deceased inside her Richmond Hill, Ont. home on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the home, which is located on Don Head Village Boulevard, near Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West, around 7:30 a.m.

The woman was found dead inside the residence, police said.

A coroner attended the scene and determined that the woman’s death was suspicious. No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of her death.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area or who may have video surveillance footage of the area to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.