

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The death of a woman who died after being pulled from a burning apartment in Scarborough Monday has been deemed a homicide, Toronto police say.

Crews were called to an apartment building at 25 Bay Mills Boulevard, in the area of Warden and Sheppard avenues, shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 13.

Firefighters arrived to find a unit on the 18th floor fully involved in flames. One woman was found inside the burning apartment.

Sources have told CP24 that the woman was found with obvious signs of trauma in a bathtub.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died of her injuries.

She was identified by police Monday as 49-year-old Maryna Kudzianiuk of Toronto.

Police said Kudzianiuk’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Tuesday. They have not disclosed exactly how she died.

Kudzianiuk’s death marks Toronto’s third homicide of the year.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward to speak with investigators.