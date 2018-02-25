

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The deaths of four people found in a home in Ryerson Township on Friday night are now being investigated as a triple murder-suicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Sunday.

At around 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a home on Starratt Road in Ryerson Township, located north of Huntsville.

When officers arrived on scene, police said two males and two females were found with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Investigators initially deemed the deaths “suspicious” but in a news release issued Sunday, OPP confirmed that the incident is being treated as a triple murder-suicide.

According to investigators, the three victims, identified as two females and a male, were all members of the same family and lived in the home where the incident took place.

The fourth person found dead at the home was a male who police said was not related to the victims.

Firearms were also recovered from the scene, investigators said.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released and police said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy before they determine cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.