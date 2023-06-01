Toronto mayoral debate set to be held this evening has been cancelled and several candidates have paused their public appearances as police look for a man who allegedly threatened to shoot them.

OCAD University announced on Thursday afternoon that the debate organized by The Federation of North Toronto Residents Associations and the Federation of South Toronto Residents Associations and was set to be hosted at its auditorium had been cancelled.

Tonight's Toronto mayoral debate at #OCADU organized by the Federation of North Toronto Residents Associations (FoNTRA) and the Federation of South Toronto Residents Associations (FoSTRA) has been cancelled. — OCAD University (@OCAD) June 1, 2023

A number of leading mayoral candidates who were supposed to participate in the debate have cancelled due to threats made against them.

Josh Matlow, Brad Bradford and Mark Saunders had already said that they would not be attending the debate.

“Debates are a very important part of our local democracy and we will work closely with the organizers, and other campaigns, to reschedule at the earliest opportunity and when it is safe to do so,” Matlow tweeted.

In addition, Matlow and Bradford said they are pausing all of their public events until the suspect is apprehended.

CP24 has reached out to the other candidates to see if they plan to do the same.

Toronto police said a 29-year-old man entered a location in the area of Mortimer and Memorial Park avenues on Thursday morning and allegedly made a remark that he would shoot mayoral candidates.

He allegedly then brandished what appeared to be a firearm.

The suspect, Junior Francois Lavagesse, is wanted for threatening bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

He is described as six-foot-one tall, weighs 180 pounds, with black hair in locks.

Police said Lavagesse is considered armed and dangerous, urging anyone who locates him to call 911 immediately.

They can also contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.