A delivery truck driver is dead after a collision in an industrial complex in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

Peel police received a call at 4:45 p.m. for a crash in the parking lot of the complex near Tomken Road and Courtney Park Drive East.

Const. Richard Chin said officers and paramedics located a delivery truck that had hit a parked cargo trailer.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of our emergency service personnel, the driver of that truck was pronounced deceased on scene,” he said.

Delivery company UPS confirmed that one of its employees was involved in the incident and said in a statement that it was “working with authorities to investigate the situation.”

The cause of the collision is unknown.

“I have limited details that I can share beyond that because this investigation is still in its infancy,” Chin said.

When asked if the driver may have experienced a medical episode, he noted that they were all investigating all possibilities.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area to please contact our Major Collision Bureau if they saw anything,” Chin said.