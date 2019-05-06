

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A crew has begun demolishing the home where billionaire couple Honey and Barry Sherman were murdered.

A bulldozer started pulling down the home on Old Colony Road, near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401, onMonday.

The couple was found dead in the indoor pool area of the home on Dec. 15, 2017. The house was listed for sale at the time and the bodies were discovered by a real estate agent.

Police eventually deemed the couple’s death to be a double homicide.

According to a published report in The Toronto Star, police have a “working theory” about what happened to the couple, but investigators have remained tight-lipped about what they think happened.

The family has also hired a private investigator to conduct a parallel investigation into the couple’s murder and have offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect.

Investigators released the home back to the family last year. In February 2019, the couple’s children made an application to demolish the home.

In an application to the city, a representative for the family wrote that it “pains” them to see the house sitting as is and that nobody would purchase it in its current state.

“It is the family’s desire to level the house, clean up the site, fill in the pool and put the lot up for sale,” the representative wrote in the application.

It’s not clear how much the empty lot would be worth. Several finished homes on the street are currently listed at between $8 million and $16 million.

Last week it was announced that a park would be named after the couple at the Sherman Campus of UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue, to honour their philanthropic work.