

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





It was a chaotic end to Raptors festivities in Nathan Phillips Square on Monday as the city celebrated the NBA champion Raptors.

Fans attending a rally in Nathan Phillips Square in honour of the team’s championship win scrambled to safety after gunshots rang out, wounding four people.

The shots were fired just as the players were being introduced to the stage alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford, Mayor John Tory, and Drake.

In a written statement released on Monday night, the mayor wished the injured victims a "quick recovery."

"I want to thank the Toronto Police and others who assisted them for the quick response to today's most unfortunate shooting after an otherwise spectacularly successful day," Tory wrote.

"It is disappointing and I'm sure a source of anger for more than just me that anyone would carry a gun and discharge it at what was otherwise a joyous celebration. I hope those found responsible will be held to account to the full extent that the law permits."

The incident marked a troubling end to what was previously a peaceful celebration in the city.

Starting early Monday morning, the streets of Toronto swelled with Raptors fans eagerly awaiting the team’s victory parade, which began at 10 a.m.

Hundreds of thousands of fans lined the parade route, which began at Exhibition Place and ended at Nathan Phillips Square, where the rally was held.

The parade was expected to wrap up at 12:30 p.m. but overcrowding made it difficult for the vehicles to pass through the area.

By noon, Nathan Phillips Square was at capacity and no one else was allowed in, however screens were set up at Yonge-Dundas Square showing the parade and rally for fans to watch.

The event was also screened at Coronation Park on Lake Shore Boulevard.

Along the crowded parade route, fans could be seen on top of trucks, buses, and police cars trying to get a better view.

Five open air double decker buses carried Raptors players along with their family and friends along the parade route. Raptors global ambassador Drake had his own float while Raptors President Masai Ujiri and head coach Nick Nurse travelled in separate convertibles with their families.

Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia is the honourary parade marshal.

The team finally made it to Nathan Phillips Square at around 3 p.m. and less than an hour later, the gunfire was heard.

Police have confirmed that two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The shooting sent fans scurrying to nearby streets and those trying to leave the downtown core have faced some difficulties due to the large crowds.

Taxi services are reporting very long wait times downtown due to high demand and the TTC says service in the core is “significantly slower than normal.”

Osgoode, Queen, and Dundas stations are currently closed due to overcrowding.

Metrolinx is reporting similar capacity issues on GO Transit during the evening rush.

"All of our lines are running rush hour trains now and they are full," Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said. "It’s busy but our customers are being very patient."