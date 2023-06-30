DNA testing helps Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case
Victim Herbert Boone can be seen, left, alongside the accused, Kevin Walsh, now deceased, on the right. (Toronto police)
Published Friday, June 30, 2023 11:37AM EDT
Police sayy they have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone.
On April 16, 1991, at approximately 3:04 a.m., police officers responded to a 911 call at 149 Dundas Street East, just west of Jarvis Street.
Responding officers located a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim, later identified as 43-year-old Herbert Boone, died at the scene.
On Friday, police announced investigators were able to positively identify the perpetrator through DNA testing of evidence as 46-year-old Toronto resident Kevin Walsh.
Walsh died in 2007. If he were alive today, he would be charged with one count of second-degree murder, police said.