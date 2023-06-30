Police sayy they have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone.

On April 16, 1991, at approximately 3:04 a.m., police officers responded to a 911 call at 149 Dundas Street East, just west of Jarvis Street.

Responding officers located a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim, later identified as 43-year-old Herbert Boone, died at the scene.

On Friday, police announced investigators were able to positively identify the perpetrator through DNA testing of evidence as 46-year-old Toronto resident Kevin Walsh.

Walsh died in 2007. If he were alive today, he would be charged with one count of second-degree murder, police said.

