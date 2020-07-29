Doctors consulted to create a guidance plan for reopening Ontario schools now say masks should be used in middle and high schools in some instances, but remain torn on whether to recommend mask use for smaller children.

As part of the hospital's updated guidelines for school reopening in September, SickKids Hospital epidemiologists recommend cohorting younger students into groups that do not change, staggering lunch and recess breaks to keep groups separate and using increased ventilation or outdoor instruction when appropriate.

But an earlier iteration of SickKids' reopening document outright rejected use of non-medical masks by students, saying any potential benefit would be outweighed by the potential for improper use and the general anxiety impact for small children to be masked all day.

They appear in part to have changed their tune.

"There was not full agreement among contributors on the need and role of (non-medical mask) use in children in different circumstances," SickKids said Wednesday.

Of the 36 Ontario epidemiologists and health experts consulted by SickKids, only two thirds said masks should be avoided entirely at the elementary school level, with the remaining third saying they should be used in situations where physical distancing is not possible.

At the high school level, more than 80 per cent of the experts supported use of masks at least in situations where physical distancing could not be maintained.

"Until there is definitive evidence, decisions around (non-medical mask) use in schools should take into consideration the benefit from source control (which may vary by age) balanced with the negative consequences/risks (e.g. increased facial touching, false sense of safety)," the authors of the latest guidance document wrote.

They still say students with compromised immune systems or other complex health challenges should be allowed to complete schooling from home.

More to come.