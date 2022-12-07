

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Dollarama Inc. reported its third-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago and raised its comparable-store sales growth guidance.

The retailer says it earned $201.6 million or 70 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Oct. 30 compared with a profit of $183.4 million or 61 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Sales for the quarter totalled $1.29 billion, up from $1.12 billion a year earlier.

Comparable-store sales rose 10.8 per cent as the number of transactions climbed 10.3 per cent and the average transaction size gained 0.4 per cent.

In its guidance for the year, Dollarama says it now expects comparable-store sales growth for its current financial year to be in a range of 9.5 to 10.5 per cent compared with earlier expectations for a range of 6.5 to 7.5 per cent.

The company also narrowed its guidance for its annual gross margin as a percentage of sales to a range of 43.1 to 43.6 per cent compared with earlier expectations for a range of 42.9 to 43.9 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL)