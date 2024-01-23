A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto and much of southern Ontario today with periods of heavy snow expected throughout the day.

The advisory was issued for most of the GTHA, including Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Pickering, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, and Hamilton.

Total accumulations of five to 10 centimetres are possible Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

“The snow, at times heavy, will continue through the day before tapering to periods of light snow this evening,” the national weather agency said.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

At peak times, affected areas could see snowfall rates of one to two centimetres per hour, Environment Canada added.

The city could see between four and eight centimetres of snowfall today.

Russell Baker, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto, said crews have a “robust” and “dynamic” snow and ice response plan that adapts with the weather conditions.

“(We) are ready for whatever snowfall there is, or rain, or other conditions that we might be seeing throughout the day. And it will really focus on salting and plowing roads, sidewalks, and of course walkways as well,” Baker told CP24.

“City crews are monitoring the weather 24 hours a day. They have an active response plan.”

The city begins salting as soon as snow begins to accumulate on the roads and snow plows will hit expressways after 2.5 centimetres of accumulation. Major roads will be plowed after five centimetres of accumulation and the threshold for local roads is eight centimetres.

“Those who are on the road, please give the salters and plows a safe distance to do their work,” Baker added.

“We know that when the roads are a bit messier, it can take folks longer to get from spot to spot so pack some patience.”

Today's snowfall comes ahead of milder temperatures that are expected to arrive later this week. A daytime high of 4 C is in the forecast for Toronto on Wednesday, along with 8 C on Thursday, and 7 C on Friday.

The city will see a return to more seasonable temperatures on Sunday.

‘Tamest’ winter in many years: Phillips

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips said while today’s weather will bring about some “messy” conditions on the roads, it is a minor event compared to some of the storms Toronto has seen in past winters.

“This one is just a little guy, not a superstorm at all. But sort of interesting, we haven’t had much snow this year in Toronto, maybe about 65 per cent of what we normally get… Anything above six centimetres will make it the biggest dump of snow we’ve had on any day this winter,” Phillips noted.

“We haven’t really had many assaults from winter this year.”

He also said that the snow won’t be sticking around.

“If you are procrastinator, don’t even get out there and shovel it. Because what nature giveth, it is going to taketh away,” Phillips said.

“Thursday could be the warmest moments in the last month.”

He said this year has felt more like the winters typically experienced in Vancouver, where temperatures are milder and the sunshine is nowhere to be found.

“This has been one of the tamest… winters I’ve seen in many years,” Phillips said.

“We haven’t been inconvenienced at all.”