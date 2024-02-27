Double shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood leaves 2 men dead: police
Two people were injured, one critically, after a shooting on Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2024 5:44AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 27, 2024 7:22AM EST
Two men are dead following a double shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning, Toronto police confirm.
It happened on Hickory Tree Road, near Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road, at around 4:40 a.m.
According to police, the two males were found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were rushed to hospital via emergency run but pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said it is unclear if anyone else was involved in the shooting and officers are investigating the homicides.