Two men are dead following a double shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning, Toronto police confirm.

It happened on Hickory Tree Road, near Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road, at around 4:40 a.m.

According to police, the two males were found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were rushed to hospital via emergency run but pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said it is unclear if anyone else was involved in the shooting and officers are investigating the homicides.