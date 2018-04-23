Doug Ford blames predecessor's 'mess' for having to appoint 11 candidates
Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford holds a unity rally in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has appointed candidates in nearly a dozen ridings ahead of the upcoming provincial election, and they include the son of a former premier.They include Mike Harris Jr., the son of former Ontario premier Mike Harris, who led a Tory government in the province for nearly seven years from 1995 to 2002. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 10:58AM EDT
TORONTO -- Doug Ford is blaming what he calls the "mess" he inherited from his predecessor for his controversial decision to appoint about a dozen Tory candidates in ridings across the province.
The Progressive Conservative leader says the appointments -- announced over the weekend -- were necessary because of the short time left before the spring election campaign begins in early May.
Ford, who criticized former Tory leader Patrick Brown for making appointments in the past, says he "hates" the practice.
He says there were 28 ridings without Tory candidates when he took over as leader in March, and his team was able to fill 17 through traditional nomination races.
Several Tory nomination candidates have publicly complained about the appointments, calling them unfair.
Ontario's election is set for June 7.