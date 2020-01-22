

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Residents in several downtown neighbourhoods are being warned to expect lower water pressure as the city begins emergency repairs on a watermain that was damaged by a private contractor earlier this week.

Crews began work to repair the watermain near Yonge and Gerrard streets early Wednesday morning.

Most of the work is occurring underground so it is not expected to impact traffic but residents are being warned about the potential for lower water pressure.

The area that will be affected is bounded by College Street to the north, Dundas Street to the south, Sherbourne Street to the east and Spadina Avenue to the west.

The city says that it will continue to provide a “safe water supply” to all residents by rerouting water through surrounding watermains during the repairs.

They, however, say that it is possible that water could be “slightly discoloured due to disruption of iron deposits.”

“To minimize discoloration Toronto Water will be flushing local watermains in the area. There are no health-related impacts associated with the discolouration and the water is safe to drink,” a press release from the city states.

The emergency repairs aren’t expected to be completed until April 30.