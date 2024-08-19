A busy intersection in downtown Toronto will be closed for one week starting Monday as the city starts the “complete reconstruction” of the crossing.

The work at Bloor Street West and St. George Street will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day until Aug. 26, and drivers should expect delays as traffic is diverted to other nearby streets, the city said in a news release.

Pedestrians and cyclists can still access the intersection, although the latter must dismount when passing through.

The city said the work is part of a larger reconstructing project along Bloor Street West between Avenue Road and Spadina Avenue. That work includes the reconstruction of the road base and replacement of the asphalt surface.

Sidewalk replacement and accessibility upgrades, as well as permanent raised cycle tracks and a protected intersection, are also included in the planned improvements.

“As part of this work, the City is making a number of improvements to enhance accessibility and safety for all road users,” the city said in a news release.

The work also includes “excavation activities,” the city said, but that work will only occur after 9 a.m. on weekends.

The city said this is the final phase of work planned along this stretch of Bloor Street West following the completion of the watermain replacement two years ago.