

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Dozens of people have called 911 to complain about the smell of natural gas since late Tuesday night but Toronto Fire says that the source of the odor remains “a mystery.”

The calls have mostly come from residents in the southwestern part of the city, though they are not believed to be concentrated in any particular neighbourhood.

Toronto Fire says that there were more than 60 calls on Tuesday night for the smell of natural gas and another 20 so far this morning.

At one point it was believed that the smell could be coming from a sewage plant but Toronto Fire now says that is not the case.

Right now Enbridge has seven trucks patrolling the city in an attempt to pinpoint the source of the smell.

The working theory, Toronto Fire says, is that there could be a broken pipe on top of a building somewhere.

If that was the case the gas would dissipate by the time it reaches the ground, making it virtually untraceable.

Toronto Fire says that they do not believe there is currently any public safety risk as a result of the gas smell.