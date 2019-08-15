

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The province has announced plans to add dozens of weekly train trips across the GO Transit network, including the introduction of year-round weekday service between Toronto and Niagara Falls.

Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney made the announcement during a news conference at Union Station on Thursday morning.

In a press release issued following the announcement, Mulroney said that the improvements are part of an ongoing expansion program that will ultimately “transform GO into a comprehensive two-way, all-day rapid transit system.”

She said that as of Aug. 31 there will be an additional 84 weekly train trips on the Kitchener, Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West lines as well as another 65 existing trips that will be extended to stop at more stations.

Some of the highlights of the service improvements include the introduction of late-night weekday service between Kitchener GO Station and Union Station as well as the introduction of all-year weekend service to Niagara Falls. That service previously only ran from June 21 to Sept. 2.

“We're delivering on our promise to expand transit in Ontario by offering more service, more trains and more choice for GO customers," Mulroney said in the press release.

The province says that 50 of the news trips will be on the Kitchener line with another 15 on the Lakeshore East line.

Service will also be improved on the Lakeshore West line with the number of rush hour trips in and out of Hamilton’s West Harbour GO Station being doubled.

All told, the additional trips across GO Transit’s network will mean an additional 77,308 seats per week.