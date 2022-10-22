Drake is partnering with a popular Toronto restaurant and giving free chicken away Monday to celebrate his birthday.

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced the collaboration on Instagram Friday.

Participants will get one free slider or tender if they show Dave’s Hot Chicken that they follow them on Instagram or TikTok, while supplies last.

The offer is valid in-store at All Dave’s Hot Chicken locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m on Oct. 24.