Toronto police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion early Tuesday morning, a source tells CP24.

One man was seriously injured in the gunfire and rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tape and patrol cars could be seen outside of the rap superstar’s home near Park Lane Circle and Post Road. Emergency crews were called to the area at approximately 2:09 a.m. for reports of a shooting. A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but no description is available at this time, police said.

Drake has offered to cooperate with investigators, the source said.

The shooting comes amid an escalating rap beef with Los Angeles rapper Kendrick Lamar. Drake and Lamar released a number of diss tracks aimed at each other over the weekend, which included unsubstantiated allegations and personal insults. It’s unclear if this morning’s shooting is connected to the rivalry.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was asked about the shooting at an unrelated news conference Tuesday morning and said that “any shooting” in the city is not welcome.

“I hope the police will find the people that are violating the law and catch them,” she said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.