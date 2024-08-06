

David Friend, The Canadian Press





Drake has offered fans a staggering content dump of photographs, behind-the-scenes videos and songs.

The Toronto music superstar unleashed a massive trove of material Tuesday afternoon.

It started with three songs posted on his official Instagram account and a clue that pointed his followers to a new account named "plottttwistttttt."

On that Instagram account he included a link to the website 100gigs.org where 40 folders of photos and videos sat alongside one titled "New."

That folder contained the new Drake tracks, titled "It's Up," "Blue Red Green" and "Housekeeping Knows."

Drake is returning from a short period of relative silence after his feud with L.A. rapper Kendrick Lamar hit a boiling point. On Friday, he performed a surprise set at his label mate Partynextdoor's Toronto concert.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.