A driver was charged with speeding twice within 20 minutes while driving on Highway 10.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the driver was first charged by their division in Dufferin, Ont. for driving 124 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone.

The same vehicle was then stopped again on Highway 10 about 20 minutes later by OPP Caledon for driving 112 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone.

“Speed so nice, we charged them twice,” police said on social media.

“Let’s not try for a hat trick please.”