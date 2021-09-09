A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sped through two school zones in Brampton at more than three times the posted speed limit.

Police say that a number of road safety services officers were conducting speed enforcement in the Chinguacousy Road and Grape Trail area on Thursday morning when they clocked a vehicle travelling at 129 km/hr.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Orangeville, was charged criminally with dangerous driving. He is also facing multiple charges under the Highway Traffic Act, including stunt driving and speeding.

“With our students now back in school, our officers are committed to protecting our most vulnerable road users, and we will continue to exercise a zero-tolerance approach for offences that occur in school safety zones,” Acting Inspector Al Villers said in a press release.

Police say that the accused had his licence suspended and his vehicle seized upon being pulled over.

The particularly egregious incident comes as children return to the classroom across much of the GTA today.

The suspect is due in court on Dec. 6.