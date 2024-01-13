Driver charged after farm tractor, box truck collided on QEW
Police are investigating after a farm tractor and a box truck collided on the highway. (X/OPP)
Published Saturday, January 13, 2024 6:26PM EST
The driver of a farm tractor has been charged following a collision on the QEW early Saturday morning.
Police said they responded to a two-vehicle collision on the highway near Trafalgar Road at around 1:30 a.m.
A tractor was driving 20 km/h on the shoulder when it was struck by a box truck, police said. No one was seriously injured.
Photos posted by police on social media show the tractor missing one of its wheels and the truck with severe front-end damage.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown.
Police said the driver of the tractor was charged with careless driving.