The driver of a farm tractor has been charged following a collision on the QEW early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a two-vehicle collision on the highway near Trafalgar Road at around 1:30 a.m.

A tractor was driving 20 km/h on the shoulder when it was struck by a box truck, police said. No one was seriously injured.

Photos posted by police on social media show the tractor missing one of its wheels and the truck with severe front-end damage.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown.

Police said the driver of the tractor was charged with careless driving.