

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A motorist has been charged with impaired after colliding with a police cruiser head-on in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood on Friday night.

Toronto police say officers were in a cruiser on Sheppard Avenue East near Brenyon Way just before midnight when a vehicle struck them head-on.

They investigated the driver of the other vehicle and allege they were under the influence.

The driver of the other car involved was charged with impaired driving.

Sheppard Avenue was closed for several hours to allow for cleanup.