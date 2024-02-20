A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were called to County Road 2 in Asphodel-Norwood Township at around 9 p.m. on Sunday after a vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a ditch.

Paramedics, fire services and an ORNGE air ambulance responded due to the severity of the crash, as both the driver and passenger of the vehicle sustained injuries. OPP said they were taken to the hospital but did not disclose the severity of their injuries.

Investigators subsequently determined the cause of the collision was due to the driver and passenger’s attempt in having sex while driving down the road, police say.

The driver told police that they saw a deer in the road, which caused them to veer off the road and collide into a tree, according to OPP. But police said that officers detected the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police referred to the driver and passenger as a “frisky duo.”

The 20-year-old driver was arrested and is facing charges for dangerous operation and novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration level above zero.

The charges have not been tested in court.