Driver facing charges after crash on Hwy. 401 in North York
Eastbound Hwy. 401 has been shut down near Bayview Avenue for a multi-vehicle collision.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 5:18AM EDT
One driver is facing charges following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in North York this morning.
The collision occurred in the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Leslie Street.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a transport truck slammed into traffic that had slowed down due to an earlier collision at Highway 404.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash.
Schmidt said a driver has now been charged with careless driving.
No serious injuries were reported.
The highway is expected to be closed near Bayview Avenue for several more hours to allow crews to clean up the scene.