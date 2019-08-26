

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One driver is facing charges following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in North York this morning.

The collision occurred in the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Leslie Street.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a transport truck slammed into traffic that had slowed down due to an earlier collision at Highway 404.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Schmidt said a driver has now been charged with careless driving.

No serious injuries were reported.

The highway is expected to be closed near Bayview Avenue for several more hours to allow crews to clean up the scene.