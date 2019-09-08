

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A driver fled the scene on foot after slamming their vehicle into the front of a house in East York but was later located at an area hospital, police say.

The black Mercedes was headed eastbound on Lumsden Avenue at around 4 a.m. when it failed to negotiate a sharp turn in the road at Chisolm Avenue, mounted the curb, took out some road signs and crashed into the front of the home.

Carolyn Cockburn, the homeowner, was asleep in the house at the time.

She told CP24 that she was awoken by a loud crashing noise followed by the sounds of her smoke alarm going off.

She said that she “was sort of in a daze” following the crash but managed to call 911 and then make her way downstairs and out a back door, where a concerned neighbour was waiting for her.

“I am still just kind of in shock. Having a car in your dining room is unsettling, she said.

The driver initially fled the scene on foot following the crash; however police confirmed just after 8 a.m. that they had been located at a hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed, however police tell CP24 that officers are en route to the hospital to interview the driver and anticipate that they will lay charges.

Meanwhile, a structural engineer will be attending the crash scene to assess whether the home is suitable for occupancy.

“I am just very sad,” Cockburn said. “I am glad nobody was hurt but I have things, and I know they are only things, but things like china and my art – I am an artist – and it is hard to think about that stuff that can’t be replaced.”