

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is in custody after multiple pedestrians were reportedly struck by a van in North York this afternoon, Toronto police say.

The incident occurred in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Police initially said there were reports of eight to 10 pedestrians struck in the area by a white van.

Paramedics say they are treating multiple people but would not confirm how many people have been injured or the extent of their injuries.

At least eight ambulances have gone from the scene to Sunnybrook Hospital.

Emergency crews are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

There is no subway service between Sheppard and Finch stations on Line 1 due to the police investigation.

One witness told CP24 that he was inside a Tim Hortons in the area when he saw a white van turn around the corner of Yonge Street.

He said the vehicle was “completely demolished.”

“It was crashing into everything. It destroyed a bench. If anybody was on that street they would have been hit on the sidewalk,” the witness said.

A Toronto police media relations officer is headed to the scene to provide an update.