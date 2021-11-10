A driver was arrested Wednesday night after hitting a pedestrian in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

It happened at the intersection of Renforth and Wareside roads, south of Rathburn Road, around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the injured pedestrian was taken to the hospital. There is no immediate word on their condition.

Officers also located several damaged cars and trees at the scene, police say.

The driver fled the area but was later located and taken into custody for impaired driving.